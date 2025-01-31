Left Menu

Delhi Polls Heat Up: Gandhi Targets Kejriwal With Sharp Criticism

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Rahul Gandhi critiques Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of neglecting infrastructure and diversity within AAP and contributing to Yamuna river pollution. Kejriwal counters with allegations against BJP for polluting the Yamuna. The election is set for February 5, with results on February 8.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi assembly elections just around the corner, political tensions are at an all-time high. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has taken a formidable stance against Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Gandhi lambasted Kejriwal's alleged lavish lifestyle and accused him of neglecting the infrastructure initiatives spearheaded by the former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Gandhi's critique didn't stop there. He pointed out a severe lack of diversity within Kejriwal's leadership team, claiming it doesn't represent Dalits, Adivasis, or other minority groups. Gandhi also raised concerns about the purported toxicity in the Yamuna river, tying Kejriwal to accountability over environmental issues in Delhi.

Adding fuel to the fire, Arvind Kejriwal defended his stance by leveling accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has deliberately contaminated the Yamuna river, jeopardizing Delhi's water supply. As election day approaches on February 5, followed by results on February 8, both parties have intensified their rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

