Sweden's Koran Burning Controversy: Unraveling the Impact

A Swedish prosecutor announced Friday the release of five suspects initially detained over the murder of anti-Islam campaigner Salwan Momika. The 38-year-old Iraqi refugee, known for publicly burning the Koran, was shot dead in Sodertalje, near Stockholm.

The suspects' release follows weakened suspicions, as the police continue investigations, said Senior Prosecutor Rasmus Oman. Despite their release, these individuals remain under investigation as authorities work to uncover the truth behind Momika's killing.

Momika had faced legal proceedings in Sweden after desecrating the Koran, sparking outrage among Muslims worldwide and escalating threats against Swedes. In response to the Koran burnings, Sweden raised its terrorism alert, citing potential threats at home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)