Left Menu

Sweden's Koran Burning Controversy: Unraveling the Impact

A Swedish prosecutor has released five suspects detained over the murder of anti-Islam activist Salwan Momika, who was shot dead in Sodertalje. The suspicion against them weakened during the investigation. Momika, known for burning the Koran, faced public backlash and sparked international condemnations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:07 IST
Sweden's Koran Burning Controversy: Unraveling the Impact
Killing
  • Country:
  • Finland

A Swedish prosecutor announced Friday the release of five suspects initially detained over the murder of anti-Islam campaigner Salwan Momika. The 38-year-old Iraqi refugee, known for publicly burning the Koran, was shot dead in Sodertalje, near Stockholm.

The suspects' release follows weakened suspicions, as the police continue investigations, said Senior Prosecutor Rasmus Oman. Despite their release, these individuals remain under investigation as authorities work to uncover the truth behind Momika's killing.

Momika had faced legal proceedings in Sweden after desecrating the Koran, sparking outrage among Muslims worldwide and escalating threats against Swedes. In response to the Koran burnings, Sweden raised its terrorism alert, citing potential threats at home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025