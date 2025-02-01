Trump's Tariff Timeline Uncertain: EU Awaits Decision
U.S. President Donald Trump is undecided on the timeline for implementing tariffs against the EU, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The specifics of potential tariffs remain unspecified, leaving uncertainty about whether they will be uniform or vary among EU countries.
The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has yet to finalize a timeline for executing tariffs against the European Union, as stated by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday.
During her address, Leavitt refrained from clarifying whether any forthcoming tariffs would apply equally across all EU nations or if there would be differentiation among member states.
This ambiguity leaves the European Union in anticipation and uncertainty as they await further details on the potential economic measures from the U.S.
