Legal Battle: Corruption Case Against Mayor Adams in Negotiation

Lawyers representing New York Mayor Eric Adams are engaging in discussions with the Justice Department and Manhattan federal prosecutors about the potential dismissal of the corruption case against him, according to the New York Times, which cited sources familiar with the situation.

Currently facing federal corruption charges, Adams is slated to go on trial in April, coinciding with his campaign for re-election. Despite these legal challenges, the mayor asserts he has not violated any laws and insists on his innocence.

The talks over the case come as the mayor seeks to clear his name and focus on his campaign for another term in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)