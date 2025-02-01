Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Risky Moves on Trade Front

US President Donald Trump is set to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, effective Saturday. These measures aim to bolster domestic manufacturing and address illegal immigration, despite posing significant economic and political risks. Responses from affected countries could escalate into a broader trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:38 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Risky Moves on Trade Front
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump announced plans to implement tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, effective from Saturday. This move, intended to bolster domestic manufacturing and combat illegal immigration and substance smuggling, poses significant economic and political risks.

The tariffs, 25 per cent on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10 per cent on Chinese goods, could lead to swift price hikes for US consumers. Despite the potential exemptions for oil imports, both Canada and Mexico have prepared retaliatory measures, which could spark a broader trade conflict.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed readiness to respond to the tariffs, citing potential economic harm to both countries. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized ongoing dialogue with the US and her commitment to defending Mexico's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025