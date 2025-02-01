Trump and Huang Discuss AI Chip Strategy Amidst Export Restrictions

In a crucial dialogue, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Friday to discuss significant developments in the technology sector.

The talks coincide with the U.S. gearing up to intensify restrictions on AI chip exports. This move is designed to ensure that advanced computing power remains within the country and its allies, aiming to curb China's technological access.

Both leaders are exploring additional measures to safeguard U.S. interests in the global technology race.

