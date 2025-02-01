Left Menu

Trump and Huang Discuss AI Chip Strategy Amidst Export Restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang discussed future strategies as the U.S. plans to tighten AI chip exports. The aim is to safeguard advanced computing capabilities while limiting China's access to crucial technologies.

Updated: 01-02-2025 02:41 IST
In a crucial dialogue, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Friday to discuss significant developments in the technology sector.

The talks coincide with the U.S. gearing up to intensify restrictions on AI chip exports. This move is designed to ensure that advanced computing power remains within the country and its allies, aiming to curb China's technological access.

Both leaders are exploring additional measures to safeguard U.S. interests in the global technology race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

