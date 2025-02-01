Trudeau's Tax Deferral: Temporary Relief Sparks Economic Debate

Canada's government has announced a deferral of controversial changes to the capital gains tax, moving the implementation date to January 1. This decision came after political hurdles kept the measure from passing in parliament, causing concern among affected taxpayers.

The proposed changes aimed to increase the tax on capital gains for businesses and individuals with gains exceeding C$250,000, but has faced significant opposition. Critics, including businesses and economists, warned the increase could deter investors and further weaken the economy amidst existing challenges.

The government intended to use the additional tax revenue for affordable housing and deficit reduction, projecting a C$19.4 billion revenue over five years. Despite the deferral, the debate highlights tensions between tax policy and economic growth in Canada.

