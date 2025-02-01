Trump's Tariff Tussle: A New Chapter in EU-U.S. Trade Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his intention to impose tariffs on the European Union, accusing the bloc of unfair treatment towards the United States.

The announcement follows previous threats made by Trump since his inauguration on January 20, highlighting concerns over the EU nations' trade surpluses with the U.S.

President Trump emphasized on Friday his commitment to take significant measures in response to the perceived economic discrepancies with the EU.

