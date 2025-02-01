Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tussle: A New Chapter in EU-U.S. Trade Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on the European Union, citing unfair treatment and trade surpluses as primary reasons. This move follows past threats to address the trade imbalance. Trump emphasized his intent to take significant action regarding EU tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:46 IST
Trump's Tariff Tussle: A New Chapter in EU-U.S. Trade Relations
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared his intention to impose tariffs on the European Union, accusing the bloc of unfair treatment towards the United States.

The announcement follows previous threats made by Trump since his inauguration on January 20, highlighting concerns over the EU nations' trade surpluses with the U.S.

President Trump emphasized on Friday his commitment to take significant measures in response to the perceived economic discrepancies with the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025