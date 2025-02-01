Democrats Challenge Federal Funding Freeze on Clean Energy

U.S. Senate Democrats are pressing federal agencies for an explanation regarding a freeze on clean energy funds, arguing that these actions violate federal law. The inquiry, led by Senate Democrats, was directed at newly-confirmed Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the withdrawal of committed funds affecting solar energy projects and other environment-related initiatives, citing that federal laws demand the provision of obligated funds unless there's evidence of their misuse. This comes amidst President Trump's fossil fuel-friendly policies, causing disruption in the energy sector.

The senators called on agencies to justify the blocking of access to the Solar for All program and other related grants, as a pause on clean energy funding continues amid legal and public opposition. While the EPA reviews the situation, Democrats emphasize the need to adhere to enacted spending laws and their role in reducing energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)