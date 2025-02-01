Hopeful Horizons: Budget 2025's Promise for the Poor and Farmers

In anticipation of the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, Shiv Sena's UBT spokesman Anand Dubey has voiced optimism for measures favoring the economically disadvantaged and farmers. Amid rising costs of essential goods, he emphasized the importance of reducing taxes and providing tangible benefits to farmers—a sentiment echoed by many citizens.

Scheduled for presentation on Saturday, the budget aims to balance economic growth with fiscal responsibility, catering to the aspirations of taxpayers, industry stakeholders, and pivotal sectors. Industry experts are keenly watching for policies that boost consumption, incentivize capital expenditure, and support crucial industries like real estate, MSMEs, and renewable energy.

One of the budget's focal points is tax relief, which voters and businesses eagerly anticipate. Adjustments to tax slabs and increased exemption limits are among the expectations, with calls for making incomes up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free. The business community looks forward to a growth-stimulating budget, advocating for greater capital expenditure allocation to stir economic expansion while adhering to fiscal discipline goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)