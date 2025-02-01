Pentagon Press Shake-Up: Major Media Shuffle Announced

The Trump administration has taken an unexpected step by announcing the removal of four significant media organizations from the Pentagon. This decision reportedly aims to create space for other media outlets.

Under the new plan, notable organizations like the New York Times, NPR, NBC News, and Politico will vacate their spaces by February 14, allowing for a fresh rotation of media presence annually. Outlets such as New York Post and Breitbart will be given this opportunity.

The Pentagon Press Association has expressed concern over this unprecedented move, alleging it targets professional media. Despite losing office space, the departing media will remain part of the Pentagon Press Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)