CM Yogi Adityanath's Landmark Visit to Mahakumbh Amidst Probe into Tragic Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Prayagraj, his first post-stampede, to welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and engage in Mahakumbh events. A judicial probe investigates the stampede claiming 30 lives. A global delegation experiences the spiritual MahaKumbh amidst scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Friday for the first time since the tragic stampede during the Mahakumbh, where he will participate in events alongside Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During his visit, CM Yogi will tour Satua Baba Ashram and Bharat Seva Shram Camp. Additionally, he is expected to meet international dignitaries and heads of mission at the Mela Circuit House. This comes as a significant 118-member delegation from 77 countries embarks on a visit to the Mahakumbh.

The stampede, occurring during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual, claimed 30 lives with 60 others injured. A three-member judicial commission is probing the cause and circumstances of the incident. Meanwhile, over 314.6 million devotees have participated in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which will conclude on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

