Tharoor Criticizes Union Budget for Short-Termism

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader, has criticized the Union Budget presented by the BJP-led government, describing it as "underwhelming." Tharoor targeted the administration for its "short-term thinking" aimed at appealing to voters in Delhi and Bihar and suggested that a more visionary strategy is essential to revitalize the country's economy.
In an interview with PTI, Tharoor remarked on the absence of critical issues like unemployment and inflation in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech. He argued that the announcement of no income tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually serves only to benefit the BJP by garnering votes, a move he labels as short-term.
Tharoor pointed out the budget's focus on offering tax cuts and freebies to Delhi and Bihar voters while ignoring broader economic challenges like rising youth unemployment and stagnant investments. He emphasized the need for a long-term visionary approach to pull the country out of its economic struggles.
