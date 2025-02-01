Telangana's Budget Battle: Regional Clamor Amidst National Neglect
BRS President K T Rama Rao criticized Congress and BJP for failing Telangana, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of secret deals with BJP leading to state's budgetary neglect. He emphasized regional parties' importance in securing state interests amidst federal favoritism towards poll-bound regions like Bihar over Telangana.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sharply criticized both the Congress and BJP, alleging their failure to secure Union Budget allocations for Telangana. Asserting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made secret pacts with BJP, Rao argued these actions compromised the state's fiscal interests.
Despite Telangana's contribution of 16 MPs—split evenly between Congress and BJP—to Parliament, the state received no significant budgetary support. Rao accused the NDA government of bias towards poll-bound Bihar, neglecting commitments made to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.
Highlighting federal neglect, Rao pointed out the absence of allocations for vital educational institutions and infrastructure projects in Telangana. He urged regional parties as crucial in defending state interests. BRS MLC K Kavitha echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the state's lack of funds despite political representation.
