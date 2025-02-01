Arab Ministers Reject Gaza Transfer Amidst Trump's Proposal
Arab foreign ministers have collectively dismissed the notion of relocating Palestinians from Gaza, countering U.S. President Trump's proposal for such a move. The ministers emphasized the potential risks to regional stability and peace. They pledged to seek a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, reinforcing the two-state solution plan.
Arab foreign ministers have unified in opposition to any plans for relocating Palestinians from their homeland, following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal. In a joint statement issued Saturday in Cairo, they emphasized the threat such actions pose to regional stability.
The ministers, representing countries including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, asserted that displacing Palestinians would undermine peace prospects and spread conflict. This stance directly counters Trump's call for Egypt and Jordan to house Gaza residents, whom he referred to as inhabitants of a 'demolition site.'
Furthermore, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has strongly opposed facilitating such displacement, marking a significant regional dissent against U.S. policy. The Arab League supports Egypt in organizing an international conference on Gaza's reconstruction, aiming to foster stability and aid recovery efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
