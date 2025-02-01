Left Menu

Arab Ministers Reject Gaza Transfer Amidst Trump's Proposal

Arab foreign ministers have collectively dismissed the notion of relocating Palestinians from Gaza, countering U.S. President Trump's proposal for such a move. The ministers emphasized the potential risks to regional stability and peace. They pledged to seek a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, reinforcing the two-state solution plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:51 IST
Arab Ministers Reject Gaza Transfer Amidst Trump's Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Arab foreign ministers have unified in opposition to any plans for relocating Palestinians from their homeland, following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal. In a joint statement issued Saturday in Cairo, they emphasized the threat such actions pose to regional stability.

The ministers, representing countries including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, asserted that displacing Palestinians would undermine peace prospects and spread conflict. This stance directly counters Trump's call for Egypt and Jordan to house Gaza residents, whom he referred to as inhabitants of a 'demolition site.'

Furthermore, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has strongly opposed facilitating such displacement, marking a significant regional dissent against U.S. policy. The Arab League supports Egypt in organizing an international conference on Gaza's reconstruction, aiming to foster stability and aid recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025