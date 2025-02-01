Union Budget Sparks Controversy Amid Election Talks

The Union Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ignited a political storm, with the opposition branding it as merely a 'band-aid for bullet wounds'. They allege the budget aims to sway voters in upcoming elections in Bihar and Delhi. Critics, led by Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, lament the absence of solutions for pressing economic issues such as unemployment and inflation.

While the ruling BJP hailed the budget as a stride towards economic growth, opposition leaders blasted it as devoid of innovation. Former finance ministers and political leaders across states criticized the measures, claiming they do little to relieve the struggles of the middle class and marginalized sectors.

Amid global economic uncertainties, the opposition insists the Union Budget is more about serving political agendas than addressing national economic woes. With public discourse focused on its shortcomings, the calls for significant economic reforms and accountability continue to resonate across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)