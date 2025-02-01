Union Budget Sparks Controversy Amid Election Talks
The Union Budget has received mixed reactions, with the opposition accusing the government of using it to woo voters in Bihar and Delhi. Critics claim it fails to address key economic challenges. Despite the BJP praising it as visionary, concerns remain about its impact on unemployment and inflation.
The Union Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ignited a political storm, with the opposition branding it as merely a 'band-aid for bullet wounds'. They allege the budget aims to sway voters in upcoming elections in Bihar and Delhi. Critics, led by Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, lament the absence of solutions for pressing economic issues such as unemployment and inflation.
While the ruling BJP hailed the budget as a stride towards economic growth, opposition leaders blasted it as devoid of innovation. Former finance ministers and political leaders across states criticized the measures, claiming they do little to relieve the struggles of the middle class and marginalized sectors.
Amid global economic uncertainties, the opposition insists the Union Budget is more about serving political agendas than addressing national economic woes. With public discourse focused on its shortcomings, the calls for significant economic reforms and accountability continue to resonate across the country.
