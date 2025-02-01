Left Menu

Chaos Erupts as AAP Alleges BJP Aggression Ahead of Delhi Elections

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP workers of attacking party members and demands the suspension of the SHO at Parliament Street Police Station. He claims election rules are being flouted just meters from Parliament, endangering fair election conduct. The incident occurs amid tensions before the Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:34 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has accused supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking AAP workers in the slums near the Chelmsford Club in Delhi. The alleged incidents took place as assembly elections loom in the capital.

Singh has called for the immediate suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Parliament Street Police Station. He claims the police have been biased, siding with BJP supporters against AAP workers. Notably, a TV camera was reportedly damaged during the altercation.

Sanjay Singh's letter highlighted concerns over election rule violations, insisting that the Chief Election Officer intervene to prevent further disruptions. With elections scheduled for February 5, the AAP maintains that these actions severely threaten the integrity of the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

