Chaos Erupts as AAP Alleges BJP Aggression Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has accused supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking AAP workers in the slums near the Chelmsford Club in Delhi. The alleged incidents took place as assembly elections loom in the capital.

Singh has called for the immediate suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Parliament Street Police Station. He claims the police have been biased, siding with BJP supporters against AAP workers. Notably, a TV camera was reportedly damaged during the altercation.

Sanjay Singh's letter highlighted concerns over election rule violations, insisting that the Chief Election Officer intervene to prevent further disruptions. With elections scheduled for February 5, the AAP maintains that these actions severely threaten the integrity of the democratic process.

