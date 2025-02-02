Trump's Tariff Tactics: Economic Disruption on the Horizon
President Trump has imposed new tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports, sparking fears of a trade war and potential economic disruption. While energy products face varying tariffs, the overall move aims to curb illegal immigration and the influx of fentanyl and precursor chemicals from China. Experts warn of significant economic impact.
In a bold move that could redefine international trade relations, President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Starting Tuesday, a 25% tariff will be imposed on Canadian and Mexican goods, while Chinese products will face a 10% duty.
This decision, backed by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, comes as part of a broader plan to address perceived national security threats, including illegal immigration and the illicit flow of fentanyl into the U.S. However, the tariffs are expected to spark retaliation from affected nations, potentially igniting a global trade war.
Analysts, including EY's Chief Economist Greg Daco, warn of considerable economic fallout, with forecasts of recession in Canada and Mexico. Additionally, these measures might lead to stagflation in the U.S., characterized by economic stagnation paired with rising inflation, further complicating financial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race for Canada's Leadership: Who Will Succeed Trudeau?
Race for Canada's Next Liberal Leader: Spotlight on Top Contenders
U.S. and Canada Lift Ban on French Poultry Amid Bird Flu Vaccination Debate
Claudia Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Mexico's Sovereignty Amid Trump's New Policies
Trump's Tariff Threat: Impact on Canada