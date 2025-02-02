Trump's Tariff Tactics: Economic Disruption on the Horizon

In a bold move that could redefine international trade relations, President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Starting Tuesday, a 25% tariff will be imposed on Canadian and Mexican goods, while Chinese products will face a 10% duty.

This decision, backed by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, comes as part of a broader plan to address perceived national security threats, including illegal immigration and the illicit flow of fentanyl into the U.S. However, the tariffs are expected to spark retaliation from affected nations, potentially igniting a global trade war.

Analysts, including EY's Chief Economist Greg Daco, warn of considerable economic fallout, with forecasts of recession in Canada and Mexico. Additionally, these measures might lead to stagflation in the U.S., characterized by economic stagnation paired with rising inflation, further complicating financial markets.

