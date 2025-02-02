Democrats Rebuild, Trump Tariffs, and Venezuela Migrant Agreement: Key US News

The Democratic National Committee has elected Minnesota's Ken Martin as its new chair, aiming to recover after an electoral loss to Trump. Martin's task is to revitalize a weakened Democratic Party that lost the White House and control of Congress last November.

President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by imposing tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports, linking them to ending a national emergency over fentanyl and illegal immigration. Mexico faces a 25% duty on energy products, while Canada sees a 10% charge.

Trump announced that Venezuela has agreed to receive all Venezuelan illegal migrants captured in the U.S., including gang members, as part of immigration crackdown efforts, signaling cooperation in the latest immigration policy measures.

