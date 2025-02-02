Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Trade War Tsunami?

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports starting Tuesday. The move could trigger a trade war and impact global growth, economists warn. Trump signed orders for 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on Chinese goods, citing a national emergency on drug and immigration issues.

Economists and industry leaders are concerned about higher costs for goods. Automakers, particularly, may face challenges due to disrupted supply chains. Canada and Mexico have promised retaliatory measures, while no response has come from China yet. The announcement aligns with Trump's campaign threats despite expert warnings.

Reactions were mixed, with Republicans supporting the tariffs and Democrats and industry groups criticizing the potential economic repercussions. The focus is now on whether nations can find a resolution to avoid escalation. Trade lawyers emphasized potential legal challenges, indicating that this is an untested use of U.S. law for broad tariffs.

