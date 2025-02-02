Left Menu

Bilateral Strain: Mexico Ramps Up Measures After U.S. Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has instructed her economy minister to defend the country with tariff measures following U.S. duties on Mexican goods. Despite the tension, Sheinbaum aims for dialogue over confrontation, highlighting her government’s efforts in seizing fentanyl and tackling drug trafficking.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Saturday that she has instructed her economy minister to take action with both tariff and non-tariff measures in response to new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods, aimed at safeguarding national interests.

In a comprehensive post on X, Sheinbaum emphasized that her administration seeks dialogue rather than conflict with the United States. The leftist leader, who has consistently worked to ease tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighted her administration's achievements since she took office in October, noting the confiscation of 20 million doses of fentanyl and the arrest of over 100,000 individuals linked to drug trafficking.

Trump justified the tariffs by stating they were a result of Mexico's inability to prevent fentanyl from entering the U.S. as well as what he characterizes as unchecked migration.

