Sweeping Changes: Trump Targets Federal DEI Initiatives

Dozens of U.S. government employees affiliated with diversity initiatives have been placed on leave following an order by President Donald Trump to eliminate DEI positions, according to a report by the Washington Post. These employees' roles were not directly tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Washington Post's findings indicate that some federal agencies might be leveraging the order, signed by the Republican president, to broadly target individuals who have shown interest in or participated in DEI-related programs.

The White House has yet to respond to requests from Reuters for comment. DEI programs aim to promote opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups. Civil rights advocates, generally supported by Democrats, argue these initiatives are critical in addressing structural racism and longstanding inequities.

