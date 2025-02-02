Left Menu

Sweeping Changes: Trump Targets Federal DEI Initiatives

Federal workers linked to diversity programs in various U.S. agencies have been placed on leave following an order by President Trump eliminating DEI positions. This move, affecting dozens of employees, signals a broad target on those involved in DEI initiatives across departments like Education and Energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 08:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Dozens of U.S. government employees affiliated with diversity initiatives have been placed on leave following an order by President Donald Trump to eliminate DEI positions, according to a report by the Washington Post. These employees' roles were not directly tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Washington Post's findings indicate that some federal agencies might be leveraging the order, signed by the Republican president, to broadly target individuals who have shown interest in or participated in DEI-related programs.

The White House has yet to respond to requests from Reuters for comment. DEI programs aim to promote opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups. Civil rights advocates, generally supported by Democrats, argue these initiatives are critical in addressing structural racism and longstanding inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

