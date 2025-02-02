Left Menu

Ken Martin Takes Helm to Revitalize Democratic Party Post-Election Loss

Ken Martin, the Minnesota state party leader, has been elected as the new chair of the Democratic National Committee. Tasked with revitalizing a demoralized party after its electoral defeat to Donald Trump, Martin plans to challenge Trump's policies, including tariffs, to protect American workers and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 08:37 IST
In a bid to rebuild the Democratic Party following the recent electoral defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, the Democratic National Committee has elected Ken Martin, leader of the Minnesota state party, as its new chair.

Martin's appointment comes as the party battles a series of challenges, including responding to a slew of executive orders from President Trump that reversed policies of former Democratic President Joe Biden. Martin was quick to criticize Trump's proposal for tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as detrimental to American families and businesses.

The newly elected chair has vowed to restore and enhance the Democratic Party's infrastructure nationwide. He aims to make the party competitive in races across the country, indicating a fresh approach under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

