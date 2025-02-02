Passing of Beloved TMC Veteran: Nasiruddin Ahmed's Legacy

Nasiruddin Ahmed, a senior MLA from Trinamool Congress representing Kaliganj in Nadia, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Sunday, according to party sources.

Ahmed became unwell at his home late Saturday night and was immediately taken to Palasi Hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of the following day.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to express her sorrow over Ahmed's passing, highlighting his legacy as a valued colleague and significant public figure famously known as 'Laal da'. She acknowledged his contributions as a lawyer and social worker, offering condolences to his family and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)