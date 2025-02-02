Netanyahu's Strategic U.S. Visit: Redrawing Middle East Maps
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs for a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking to strengthen ties amid tensions over Gaza. As the first foreign leader to visit Trump, Netanyahu aims to discuss further Middle East changes since the last administration's era.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to leave Israel on Sunday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. This meeting marks the first visit by a foreign leader to the Trump administration, emphasizing the importance of renewing diplomatic relations with Washington following tensions over the Gaza conflict.
Netanyahu expressed at the airport that Israel's wartime decisions have reshaped the Middle East landscape. He believes that through cooperation with President Trump, further positive changes can be achieved in the region.
Netanyahu's visit comes amidst legal challenges, including an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza. His ties with Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, were strained, and he has not visited the White House since returning to office in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- Israel
- U.S.
- Middle East
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- diplomacy
- war crimes
- Washington
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Pact: Hostages to be Released in Historic Israel-Hamas Deal
Israel and Hamas: Ceasefire Deal and Hostage Release
Hezbollah Chief Hails Gaza Ceasefire: A Victory for Persistence
Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace
Israel Announces Release of 700 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Deal