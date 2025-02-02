Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Mideast Peace Amid Pressure
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss 'victory over Hamas,' countering Iran, and expanding diplomatic ties with Arab nations. The meeting follows a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, and tough negotiations with Hamas over hostage releases and peace terms.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing discussions on overcoming Hamas and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab nations. This comes at a crucial time, as U.S. and Arab mediators strive to negotiate the next phase of peace in the Gaza Strip, aiming for a more comprehensive resolution.
Hamas, asserting control in Gaza post-ceasefire, refuses to release more hostages without war cessation and Israeli military withdrawal. Netanyahu, under pressure from his far-right coalition, remains firm on achieving victory over Hamas and securing the return of October's captured hostages.
As Trump prepares for his first meeting with a foreign leader since resuming office, his stance remains ambiguous; he's championed past peace deals yet maintains support for Israel. Netanyahu's upcoming dialogue with Trump seeks to fortify security and broaden peace, balancing regional intricacies involving Iran and the quest for Arab-Israeli diplomacy.
