Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Mideast Peace Amid Pressure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss 'victory over Hamas,' countering Iran, and expanding diplomatic ties with Arab nations. The meeting follows a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, and tough negotiations with Hamas over hostage releases and peace terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:18 IST
Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Mideast Peace Amid Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing discussions on overcoming Hamas and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab nations. This comes at a crucial time, as U.S. and Arab mediators strive to negotiate the next phase of peace in the Gaza Strip, aiming for a more comprehensive resolution.

Hamas, asserting control in Gaza post-ceasefire, refuses to release more hostages without war cessation and Israeli military withdrawal. Netanyahu, under pressure from his far-right coalition, remains firm on achieving victory over Hamas and securing the return of October's captured hostages.

As Trump prepares for his first meeting with a foreign leader since resuming office, his stance remains ambiguous; he's championed past peace deals yet maintains support for Israel. Netanyahu's upcoming dialogue with Trump seeks to fortify security and broaden peace, balancing regional intricacies involving Iran and the quest for Arab-Israeli diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025