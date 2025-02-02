Jordan Rejects Trump's Gaza Transfer Suggestion

Jordan's King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on February 11, as reported by the Jordanian state news agency. This meeting follows President Trump's contentious proposal to transfer Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, including Jordan and Egypt.

In a statement last week, Trump referred to Gaza as a 'demolition site' due to prolonged Israeli airstrikes, suggesting that both Egypt and Jordan should absorb displaced Palestinians. However, Amman has taken a firm stand against this idea, viewing it as a potential act of ethnic cleansing, with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasizing Jordan's unwavering position against such displacement.

Currently, Jordan is home to millions of Palestinians, while Egypt also hosts a significant number. Both nations, along with other Arab states, reject the proposition of relocating Palestinians from Gaza, which Palestinians aim to include in a future state of their own.

(With inputs from agencies.)