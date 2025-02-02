Stalin Charges AIADMK, BJP with Indirect Warfare in Erode East Bypoll

In a sharp political attack, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the AIADMK and BJP of waging an 'indirect war' against the DMK by instigating political fringes in the upcoming Erode East bypoll.

Stalin claimed AIADMK and BJP lack the courage to oppose DMK's candidate, V C Chandirakumar, directly. He argued that their strategy of defamation and boycott only masks their inability to face the electorate.

The bypoll sees DMK's Chandirakumar and Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi as main contenders, with key parties boycotting. Stalin emphasized DMK's potential victory as affirmation of governance and foreseen 2026 Assembly success.

(With inputs from agencies.)