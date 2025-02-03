Guantanamo Bay Expansion: Controversial Detention Plans Unveiled

The Trump administration's decision to expand Guantanamo Bay's detention facility has sparked controversy, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem remaining tight-lipped about whether migrant women, children, or families would be detained there. The expansion plan allows for up to 30,000 detainees, as the government utilizes available facilities.

In interviews, both Noem and White House border czar Tom Homan emphasized that only the "worst of the worst" migrants would be targeted. Nevertheless, the possible use of the infamous detention center, criticized for human rights abuses, has drawn significant scrutiny from advocacy groups and officials.

Officials have yet to disclose the cost of the expansion, but the administration has approved other installations, such as Buckley Space Force Base, for migrant detentions. Democratic leaders and human rights advocates express fear and concern over the expansion's implications.

