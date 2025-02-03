BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections, citing widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Speaking to reporters, Paswan noted a palpable enthusiasm for the NDA as public anger mounts against the AAP leadership over corruption allegations.

Paswan highlighted the importance of PM Modi's Garib Kalyan Yojana, pledging to not only continue but to expand the welfare schemes under a potential BJP-led government. Echoing this sentiment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari predicted electoral losses for AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, advocating for a BJP administration to elevate Delhi's stature.

Addressing public gatherings, Tiwari assured voters of improved infrastructure, affordable electricity, and enhanced worker facilities. Concurrently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the need for strong governance in Delhi, praising central schemes that have benefited thousands. Delhi's assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

