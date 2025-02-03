Left Menu

BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and other BJP leaders express confidence in forming the next government in Delhi, criticizing AAP's governance. They emphasize the public's trust in PM Modi's initiatives and outline plans to improve living conditions in the capital. Delhi elections are set for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:21 IST
BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed optimism about the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi elections, citing widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Speaking to reporters, Paswan noted a palpable enthusiasm for the NDA as public anger mounts against the AAP leadership over corruption allegations.

Paswan highlighted the importance of PM Modi's Garib Kalyan Yojana, pledging to not only continue but to expand the welfare schemes under a potential BJP-led government. Echoing this sentiment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari predicted electoral losses for AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, advocating for a BJP administration to elevate Delhi's stature.

Addressing public gatherings, Tiwari assured voters of improved infrastructure, affordable electricity, and enhanced worker facilities. Concurrently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the need for strong governance in Delhi, praising central schemes that have benefited thousands. Delhi's assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025