NCP Leader Criticizes Union Budget 2025 and Mid-Day Meal Decision

The Union Budget 2025, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn sharp criticism from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Jitendra Awhad. Awhad accused the government of crafting a budget that benefits Maharashtra only in election periods, labeling the financial strategies as unsuccessful in revitalizing the economy.

In a related issue, Awhad condemned the Maharashtra state's decision to remove eggs from school mid-day meals, emphasizing the nutritional importance of eggs. Highlighting this decision's impact, Awhad staged a protest by presenting eggs to the Thane District Magistrate, underscoring the importance of protein in children's diets over sweets like basundi and jalebi.

The budget is also criticized by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who described it as another election-centric package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, with particular emphasis on Bihar where upcoming elections have led to significant financial allocations for infrastructure projects, including new airport developments and agricultural support.

(With inputs from agencies.)