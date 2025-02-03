Left Menu

Delhi Polls: BJP Confident of Victory, Promises Development

With Delhi assembly polls imminent, BJP underscores confidence in forming the next government. Senior leaders, including Amit Shah and PM Modi, spearhead final campaign efforts, promising development. Criticizing AAP's past governance, BJP vows to transform Delhi with a 'double-engine government' under PM Modi's leadership.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly polls approach, the BJP exudes confidence in securing victory, vowing to usher in a new era of development starting February 8. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva conveyed the party's optimistic outlook, noting the enthusiasm among supporters and the involvement of key party leaders in the campaign's final push.

High-profile leaders including Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda are rallying across the capital, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing parallels between Basant Panchami and a transformative period for Delhi. Modi criticized AAP's governance, urging voters to opt for the BJP for effective governance.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal further highlighted BJP's commitment to public welfare and economic relief, spotlighting advancements made under PM Modi's leadership. Promising a break from 'fake guarantees,' the BJP plans to alleviate tax burdens on the middle class, positioning themselves as the harbinger of positive change for Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

