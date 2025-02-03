French Central Bank Governor Warns of Rising Economic Uncertainty

French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has issued a stern warning over the impact of trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, describing them as a driver of increased economic uncertainty.

Speaking to France Info on Monday, Villeroy noted that while there are positive elements in the current economic landscape, such as a recovery in purchasing power, the introduction of strong tariffs by the U.S. administration poses a significant concern.

The governor's comments highlight the complex interplay between international policy decisions and local economic conditions, emphasizing his apprehension about the potential negative consequences of such tariffs on the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)