Opposition Protests Echo in Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The Lok Sabha faced noisy protests from opposition parties demanding a discussion on the recent Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj. Despite repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Question Hour was disrupted as opposition members demanded accountability and a list of the deceased.

Updated: 03-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:27 IST
The Lok Sabha session was marred by persistent protests from opposition parties on Monday, who demanded a debate over the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The uproar followed the President's address and the presentation of the 2025-26 budget.

Despite Speaker Om Birla's warnings against disruptive behavior, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's appeals for order, the opposition persisted. They urged for the suspension of Question Hour to discuss the tragedy, which left 30 dead and 60 injured.

Speaker Birla emphasized the importance of Question Hour and urged for its uninterrupted conduct. The session eventually proceeded with limited questions addressed. Opposition members briefly walked out post-Question Hour, returning to continue their participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

