Opposition Protests Echo in Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy
The Lok Sabha faced noisy protests from opposition parties demanding a discussion on the recent Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj. Despite repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Question Hour was disrupted as opposition members demanded accountability and a list of the deceased.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha session was marred by persistent protests from opposition parties on Monday, who demanded a debate over the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The uproar followed the President's address and the presentation of the 2025-26 budget.
Despite Speaker Om Birla's warnings against disruptive behavior, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's appeals for order, the opposition persisted. They urged for the suspension of Question Hour to discuss the tragedy, which left 30 dead and 60 injured.
Speaker Birla emphasized the importance of Question Hour and urged for its uninterrupted conduct. The session eventually proceeded with limited questions addressed. Opposition members briefly walked out post-Question Hour, returning to continue their participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj: Officials.
Bhajanlal Sharma Embraces Faith at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj
Blaze at Maha Kumbh Mela: Panic in Prayagraj
Prayagraj Prepares for Record-Breaking Mauni Amavasya with 150+ Special Trains
Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment