Viktor Orban to Welcome AfD's Alice Weidel in Budapest

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban announced hosting German far-right candidate Alice Weidel of AfD in Budapest before Germany's federal election. Orban emphasizes breaking barriers, referencing Berlin's history, and conferred details of the meeting with Swiss media. This engagement holds political implications for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:57 IST
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Monday that he intends to host Alice Weidel, the chancellor candidate from Germany's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), in Budapest. The visit is arranged ahead of Germany's federal election later this month.

Orban took to social media platform X, remarking on Berlin's legacy of division, saying, "Berlin has always been a city of walls. It's time to tear another one down." This statement follows his conversation with Switzerland's newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, where he confirmed the visit's scheduling for the upcoming week.

The meeting between Orban and Weidel signifies a noteworthy moment, reflecting both political and diplomatic dynamics with potential repercussions for European political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

