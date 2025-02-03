Lok Sabha Erupts as BJP Accuses AAP of Transforming Delhi into Chaos

The Lok Sabha turned into a political battlefield on Monday as BJP member Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launched a fierce critique against the AAP government, accusing them of mismanaging the national capital and turning it into a 'hell'.

While initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address, Bidhuri enumerated the central government's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, accusing the AAP of denying Delhi residents benefits in housing, transport, and healthcare.

With elections looming, Bidhuri portrayed a promising landscape for the BJP, predicting they would secure over 50 seats and transform Delhi into a world-class city, emphasizing that only Modi's governance could achieve such feats.

