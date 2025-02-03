Lok Sabha Erupts as BJP Accuses AAP of Transforming Delhi into Chaos
BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticizes AAP during a Lok Sabha debate, claiming the Delhi government has mismanaged the city. Highlighting central initiatives, he accuses AAP of blocking development. As Delhi Assembly elections approach, politics turn heated, with BJP vowing a victory under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha turned into a political battlefield on Monday as BJP member Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launched a fierce critique against the AAP government, accusing them of mismanaging the national capital and turning it into a 'hell'.
While initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address, Bidhuri enumerated the central government's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, accusing the AAP of denying Delhi residents benefits in housing, transport, and healthcare.
With elections looming, Bidhuri portrayed a promising landscape for the BJP, predicting they would secure over 50 seats and transform Delhi into a world-class city, emphasizing that only Modi's governance could achieve such feats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Delhi polls
- BJP
- AAP
- Modi
- Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
- development
- politics
- elections
- accusations
ALSO READ
Explosive Developments: SpaceX, Ancient Discoveries, and the Science of Scents
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies
Modi Lauds Tech-Driven Polls Ahead of National Voters' Day
Have written to PM Modi regarding housing scheme for govt employees in Delhi if Centre provides land: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Centre stands by Chandrababu Naidu like a rock for AP's development, says Union Minister Amit Shah.