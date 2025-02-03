Left Menu

Lok Sabha Erupts as BJP Accuses AAP of Transforming Delhi into Chaos

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticizes AAP during a Lok Sabha debate, claiming the Delhi government has mismanaged the city. Highlighting central initiatives, he accuses AAP of blocking development. As Delhi Assembly elections approach, politics turn heated, with BJP vowing a victory under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha turned into a political battlefield on Monday as BJP member Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launched a fierce critique against the AAP government, accusing them of mismanaging the national capital and turning it into a 'hell'.

While initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address, Bidhuri enumerated the central government's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, accusing the AAP of denying Delhi residents benefits in housing, transport, and healthcare.

With elections looming, Bidhuri portrayed a promising landscape for the BJP, predicting they would secure over 50 seats and transform Delhi into a world-class city, emphasizing that only Modi's governance could achieve such feats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

