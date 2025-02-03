Left Menu

Senators Demand Vaccine Recusal from Trump’s HHS Nominee

U.S. senators are demanding that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, recuse himself from vaccine-related decisions. Kennedy faces scrutiny for unscientific vaccine views and financial ties to cases potentially benefiting from his decisions, casting doubt on his suitability for the role.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Two U.S. senators are pressing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to recuse himself from vaccine-related decisions if confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary. Their demands come amid concerns over his unscientific vaccine views and potential financial gains from related agency actions.

Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren requested Kennedy to refrain from involvement in vaccine lawsuits for four years post-office tenure. The Senate Finance Committee will soon decide on forwarding Kennedy's nomination for a full Senate vote.

Kennedy, linked to the anti-vaccine movement, has financial ties with a law firm entangled in vaccine litigation. His ethics arrangement, allowing a family member to benefit, is questioned by senators concerned about potential conflicts of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

