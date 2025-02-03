AAP's Welfare Model: Development or 'Freebies'?

As Delhi's Assembly elections loom, AAP leader Satyendar Jain poses a crucial choice to voters: embrace welfare-focused governance akin to Sweden and France or risk becoming 'failed states' like Pakistan and Uganda.

Jain, defending AAP's policies, argues that free healthcare and education are vital for advancement, equating them with the approaches of developed nations. He criticizes other parties for neglecting public welfare over decades, stressing AAP's focus on development.

In a pointed critique, Jain suggests opposition parties prioritize emotional appeals over governance. He contends that BJP's rival candidates lack local roots, while accusing them of developmental shortcomings. As voting nears, the electoral outcome will determine whether AAP retains power or faces renewed challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)