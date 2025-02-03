In the Balkans, gun violence remains a pressing issue, exemplified by a mass shooting in Montenegro that left 13 dead. The use of illegal firearms contributes significantly to the region's security challenges.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians in Egypt are grappling with the decision of whether to return to Gaza amid Trump's proposed mass displacement plans. As stability remains uncertain, residents are caught between returning to destruction or waiting for reconstruction.

In the realm of international politics, the repercussions of Donald Trump's trade tariffs resonate globally, unsettling European leaders and market dynamics. Concurrently, discussions surrounding Russia's involvement in Ukraine and execution reports stir diplomatic tensions, highlighting ongoing geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)