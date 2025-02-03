Europe's Stand: Navigating Trump's Trade Tariffs

European leaders are gearing up for potential economic repercussions following the announcement of new U.S. tariffs by President Donald Trump. These sweeping levies impact billions in trade, causing concern across various markets and currencies.

In response, a spokesperson for the British government highlighted the importance of the nation's 'fair and balanced' trading relationship with the U.S. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has engaged in early discussions with Trump, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing trade ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, European leaders from Germany, France, and other nations advocate for strengthened cooperation and unity within the EU. German Chancellor Scholz urges for diplomatic resolutions, while France's President Macron emphasizes the need for European commercial interests to be protected in the face of U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)