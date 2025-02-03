Mexican Peso Rebounds Amid Tariff Delay
The Mexican peso surged after a delay in the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods. The reprieve followed a volatile session that saw the peso plummet. Analysts see potential for negotiations to avoid a trade war, while Mexico's President Sheinbaum focuses on security and commerce collaborations.
The Mexican peso rallied after a brief selloff on Monday when the expected U.S. tariffs on Mexican products were postponed by a month. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the delay via social media, highlighting forthcoming collaborations on security and commerce between the two nations.
Earlier, the peso had experienced a volatile session, tumbling over 2% to near three-year lows against the U.S. dollar before making a recovery. Analysts from Wall Street warned that a 25% tariff could lead to significant depreciation of the peso and induce a recession in Mexico.
Graham Stock, a senior strategist at RBC Global Asset Management, remarked that the temporary reprieve presents an opportunity for negotiations. This decision also involved retaliatory tariffs from both Mexico and Canada, affecting their currencies adversely, with U.S. and Canadian leaders expected to discuss the situation further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
