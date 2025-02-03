Trump's USAID Revamp: A Bold Efficiency Move

President Donald Trump and his administration are discussing a potential merger of USAID with the State Department, aiming to streamline operations by significantly reducing staff numbers, according to a senior White House official.

The Trump administration is preparing to notify Congress of its intention to restructure USAID for greater efficiency. The plan designates tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to oversee the transformation, an official revealed to Reuters.

The strategic move reflects Trump's broader policy of optimizing federal agencies' performance through consolidation and innovative management.

