Trump's USAID Revamp: A Bold Efficiency Move
President Donald Trump considers merging USAID with the State Department to enhance efficiency by reducing workforce size. Elon Musk is tasked with overseeing this strategic overhaul, with a notification to Congress expected soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:28 IST
President Donald Trump and his administration are discussing a potential merger of USAID with the State Department, aiming to streamline operations by significantly reducing staff numbers, according to a senior White House official.
The Trump administration is preparing to notify Congress of its intention to restructure USAID for greater efficiency. The plan designates tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to oversee the transformation, an official revealed to Reuters.
The strategic move reflects Trump's broader policy of optimizing federal agencies' performance through consolidation and innovative management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
