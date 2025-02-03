Justice Department Launches Task Force to Combat Campus Antisemitism

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday the creation of a multi-agency task force to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities, marking its first significant effort to address this issue. The announcement follows a recent executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at deporting "resident aliens" participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

Trump's move, which includes revoking student visas of so-called "Hamas sympathizers," has stirred controversy. Edward Ahmed Mitchell of the Council on American-Islamic Relations cautioned that the government's action could clash with the U.S. Constitution if it impedes the rights of students advocating for Palestinian support.

In light of recent pro-Palestinian protests and resignations of Ivy League university presidents, the task force will work with the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services. Civil rights groups are prepared to monitor this initiative, considering potential legal paths if civil liberties are compromised.

