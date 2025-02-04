Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: USAID Reorganization Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump considers merging USAID with the State Department to enhance efficiency, tasking Elon Musk with leading the restructuring. This decision has caused widespread disruption, with programs halted, and staff put on leave amid security concerns and controversies surrounding Musk's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant restructuring proposal, President Donald Trump is contemplating the merger of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) with the State Department. Senior officials indicate this move aims to streamline operations and align spending with the administration's objectives.

Elon Musk, tasked with reducing federal waste, has been granted a pivotal role in this initiative, stirring debate due to his outspoken criticisms of USAID. These developments have led to unprecedented disruptions, including the suspension of numerous global aid programs and tensions among USAID's personnel.

The reshuffle, highlighted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's new acting role at USAID, has faced backlash from Democrats. Critics argue that these actions threaten humanitarian efforts globally, especially with the U.S. being a major donor, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

