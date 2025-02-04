Left Menu

Nigel Farage's Reform UK Overtakes Labour in Polls

The right-wing Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, has been revealed as the most popular political party in Britain, surpassing the Labour Party in a recent poll. Conducted by YouGov for the Times newspaper, the poll indicates a competitive political landscape with Reform UK securing a slim lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:14 IST
Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has emerged as the most popular political force in Britain, overtaking the governing Labour Party for the first time, according to a new opinion poll released on Monday.

The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper reveals that 25% of respondents would vote for Reform UK if an election were held tomorrow, edging ahead of Labour's 24% and the Conservatives' 21%. This one-point lead is within the margin of error, as confirmed by YouGov.

Despite Labour's landslide victory in last July's national election, their support has decreased by three points since the last survey in January, while Reform UK has gained two, highlighting a dynamic shift in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

