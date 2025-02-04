Nigel Farage's Reform UK Overtakes Labour in Polls

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has emerged as the most popular political force in Britain, overtaking the governing Labour Party for the first time, according to a new opinion poll released on Monday.

The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper reveals that 25% of respondents would vote for Reform UK if an election were held tomorrow, edging ahead of Labour's 24% and the Conservatives' 21%. This one-point lead is within the margin of error, as confirmed by YouGov.

Despite Labour's landslide victory in last July's national election, their support has decreased by three points since the last survey in January, while Reform UK has gained two, highlighting a dynamic shift in the political landscape.

