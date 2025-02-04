Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Crackdown Targets Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem moved to remove deportation protections for around 348,000 Venezuelans. This aligns with President Trump's stricter immigration policies. The decision has sparked fear among migrants, with many uncertain about their future in the U.S. as deportations might increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:49 IST
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Targets Venezuelan Migrants

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the removal of deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. This move is a part of President Donald Trump's broader strategy to fortify immigration laws and reduce humanitarian programs he claims exceed their original mandate.

The decision impacts approximately 348,000 Venezuelans holding Temporary Protected Status, many of whom arrived during Joe Biden's presidency. Migrants like Ana Maria Pirela are now facing an uncertain future as they could lose work permits and face deportation as early as April.

This policy change has incited anxiety among the Venezuelan community in the U.S., intensifying concerns about increased deportations amid already strained U.S.-Venezuela relations. Calls from the Venezuelan opposition to retain these protections emphasize the serious ramifications for those at risk of being forced out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025