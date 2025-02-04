Left Menu

Elon Musk's Role as 'Special Government Employee' Sparks Interest

Billionaire Elon Musk, known for his close ties with former President Trump, is officially recognized as a 'special government employee' by the White House. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the status but did not detail Musk's security clearance, assuring compliance with federal laws.

Updated: 04-02-2025 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and known ally of former President Donald Trump, has been designated as a 'special government employee' according to White House sources. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed this to reporters.

During her briefing, Leavitt refrained from discussing any specific details regarding the security clearance held by Musk. Nonetheless, she emphasized that Musk has adhered to all relevant federal regulations.

This revelation places the tech magnate in an official capacity, raising questions about his potential influence within governmental operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

