Elon Musk's Role as 'Special Government Employee' Sparks Interest

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and known ally of former President Donald Trump, has been designated as a 'special government employee' according to White House sources. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed this to reporters.

During her briefing, Leavitt refrained from discussing any specific details regarding the security clearance held by Musk. Nonetheless, she emphasized that Musk has adhered to all relevant federal regulations.

This revelation places the tech magnate in an official capacity, raising questions about his potential influence within governmental operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)