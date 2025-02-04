Elon Musk's Role as 'Special Government Employee' Sparks Interest
Billionaire Elon Musk, known for his close ties with former President Trump, is officially recognized as a 'special government employee' by the White House. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the status but did not detail Musk's security clearance, assuring compliance with federal laws.
This revelation places the tech magnate in an official capacity, raising questions about his potential influence within governmental operations.
