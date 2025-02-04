U.S. Justice Department Launches Task Force Against Antisemitism in Education

The U.S. Justice Department announced the formation of a multi-agency task force on Monday, aimed at combating antisemitic harassment in schools and universities. The initiative's immediate focus is on eliminating such harassment at educational institutions across the country.

The Department of Education disclosed investigations into antisemitic allegations at five universities: Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. This follows a recent executive order by President Donald Trump targeting pro-Palestinian protests.

The recent surge in campus protests and associated tensions has raised concerns over free speech and potential violations of civil liberties. The Council on American-Islamic Relations has signaled its intention to closely monitor the actions of the task force, indicating possible legal challenges should it overstep constitutional boundaries.

