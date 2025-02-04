US-El Salvador Unprecedented Migration Pact: A Turning Point?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an unprecedented migration agreement with El Salvador, allowing deportees of any nationality and American criminals to be sent there. This comes amid pressure from the Trump administration to curb immigration and amid a broader Central American diplomatic tour.
In a move that signals a monumental shift in policy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced an extraordinary agreement with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. The agreement would enable deportees of any nationality, along with violent American criminals, to be relocated to El Salvador.
This development is part of Rubio's diplomatic efforts to bolster immigration enforcement in compliance with Trump administration demands. During his Central American tour, Rubio underscored the US's burgeoning partnerships with regional nations to halt illegal migration flows, highlighting a future 'safe third country' agreement with the Central American nation.
However, human rights activists and regional opposition have criticized the plan as a signal of US disregard for regional autonomy, with concerns about El Salvador's capacity to handle asylum seekers. Rubio's high-profile tour, punctuated by witnessing deportation operations firsthand, marks a pivotal moment in US-Central America relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
