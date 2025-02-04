US-El Salvador Unprecedented Migration Pact: A Turning Point?

In a move that signals a monumental shift in policy, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced an extraordinary agreement with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. The agreement would enable deportees of any nationality, along with violent American criminals, to be relocated to El Salvador.

This development is part of Rubio's diplomatic efforts to bolster immigration enforcement in compliance with Trump administration demands. During his Central American tour, Rubio underscored the US's burgeoning partnerships with regional nations to halt illegal migration flows, highlighting a future 'safe third country' agreement with the Central American nation.

However, human rights activists and regional opposition have criticized the plan as a signal of US disregard for regional autonomy, with concerns about El Salvador's capacity to handle asylum seekers. Rubio's high-profile tour, punctuated by witnessing deportation operations firsthand, marks a pivotal moment in US-Central America relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)