U.S. Acts Against Antisemitism in Academia

The U.S. Justice Department launches a task force to tackle antisemitism in educational institutions, with investigations into five universities. This move follows pro-Palestinian protests and addresses concerns over harassment and hate against Jews, Muslims, and Arabs. Rights groups caution against potential suppression of free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 08:51 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has established a new multi-agency task force aimed at combating antisemitism within schools and universities. Concurrently, the Education Department has revealed ongoing investigations into five universities over alleged antisemitic harassment.

This initiative aligns with a previous executive order by former President Donald Trump, which threatened deportation for 'resident aliens' participating in pro-jihadist protests, a reference to the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. Trump's stance on revoking student visas for 'Hamas sympathizers' contrasts with groups rejecting extremism accusations.

The Education Department's investigations highlight antisemitic incidents at institutions including Columbia University and UC Berkeley. The Health Department, meanwhile, is examining alleged antisemitism at unnamed medical schools. The task force will operate through the civil rights division, with rights groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations closely observing for any overreach that might infringe on free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

