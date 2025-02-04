U.S. Acts Against Antisemitism in Academia

The U.S. Justice Department has established a new multi-agency task force aimed at combating antisemitism within schools and universities. Concurrently, the Education Department has revealed ongoing investigations into five universities over alleged antisemitic harassment.

This initiative aligns with a previous executive order by former President Donald Trump, which threatened deportation for 'resident aliens' participating in pro-jihadist protests, a reference to the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. Trump's stance on revoking student visas for 'Hamas sympathizers' contrasts with groups rejecting extremism accusations.

The Education Department's investigations highlight antisemitic incidents at institutions including Columbia University and UC Berkeley. The Health Department, meanwhile, is examining alleged antisemitism at unnamed medical schools. The task force will operate through the civil rights division, with rights groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations closely observing for any overreach that might infringe on free speech rights.

